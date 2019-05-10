BigCommerce + Avalara

Automated sales tax compliance for BigCommerce

BigCommerce named Avalara as the 2023 Tech Partner of the Year! Integrating the powerful BigCommerce platform with Avalara tax automation solutions allows you to focus on growing your business.

To view video, please enable cookies

Video: See how you can simplify sales tax compliance when you integrate Avalara with BigCommerce.

HOW IT WORKS

Calculate sales tax and VAT, manage exemptions, and more.

1.

Follow our guided tour to learn how to set up AvaTax in BigCommerce.

2.

Configure AvaTax for your unique tax profile and business requirements.

3.

Get in touch with us to discuss your other sales tax compliance needs — from registration to filing, and more.

Avalara for BigCommerce supports businesses of all sizes.

Visit the Avalara Knowledge Center to learn more about setting up this integration.

“The integration of Avalara with both IntelliDealer and BigCommerce creates more confidence that sales tax is being calculated correctly. Just knowing that we are being compliant has been the biggest benefit. Overall, it’s definitely mitigating our risk.”

—Stefanie Hemeyer
Controller, Ag Solutions Group

“Avalara continues to prove itself as a top tax solution for BigCommerce customers. It not only provides top-notch service to customers but also consistently supports co-marketing efforts, actively focuses on the move-up market alongside BigCommerce, and pushes the message of enterprise ecommerce, simplified.”

—BigCommerce, 2023 Tech Partner Award Winner Announcement

Benefits

Get started easily

Activate AvaTax from your BigCommerce store in just a few steps.

Icon of orange sales tax graphic for Avalara tax types.

Sell in more places

AvaTax fuels business growth by providing calculations for the 13,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions.

Connect to your business systems

Avalara offers 1,200+ signed partner integrations so you can connect to your other ecommerce and POS platforms, accounting systems, and ERPs, in addition to BigCommerce.

Save time with automation

Rates and rules change frequently, making it hard to keep up. Connect to AvaTax and leave sales tax to us.

Avalara solutions

Avalara AvaTax

AvaTax provides cloud-based sales tax calculation with comprehensive, regularly updated tax rates.
Avalara Managed Returns

Avalara can help you simplify the returns filing process and can even remit payment on your behalf.

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

Easily collect, verify, store, renew, and access tax documents on demand, reducing risk of audit penalties.
Professional tax services

Let our tax experts guide you through nexus, business licenses, backfiling, and the implementation of Avalara tools.

Frequently asked questions

AvaTax sends real-time sales tax calculations to BigCommerce using geolocation to map multiple rates and rules to each transaction. Once you activate AvaTax within BigCommerce and set up your company profile, you can configure the setup to fit your unique business requirements for things like:

  • Tax calculation settings for various tax types
  • Exemption settings if you have exempt customers
  • Product taxability settings for what you sell

Avalara provides a comprehensive Avalara University course designed specifically for BigCommerce customers to quickly and efficiently set up AvaTax. The implementation process takes you through every step to ensure AvaTax works seamlessly with your business. Merchants will typically:

  • Assign and apply tax schedules 
  • Set up taxability information
  • Set up tax exemptions rules
  • Configure more advanced rules

You need to collect sales tax in states where you have triggered nexus. Nexus is a connection between a state and business when annual sales revenue and/or transaction quantity reach a threshold set by the state that requires you to register for sales tax. AvaTax can help you track nexus and inform you when you’ve reached a threshold.

Yes. AvaTax can manage sales tax compliance across multiple companies or storefronts, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (e.g., parent or subsidiary companies). There’s no limit or extra cost for using AvaTax in multiple companies. However, AvaTax requires users to have only one company file open at a time.

Avalara AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. It can also calculate tax on international transactions. Avalara offers additional solutions to prepare and file your returns and easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, which all integrate seamlessly with AvaTax.

Recommended resources

GUIDE
BigCommerce + Avalara: An integrated solution for ecommerce growth

Learn how to simplify compliance and power your growth with BigCommerce and Avalara.

ASSESSMENT
Sales tax risk assessment

Discover where you may be required to register for sales tax with this Avalara resource, complimentary for BigCommerce merchants.

Connect with Avalara

Transform how your business handles sales tax compliance. Talk to us to find the right solutions for you.

Call

(877) 224-3650
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist
Customer support chat

