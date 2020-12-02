Auto Sales Tax pairs the power of Avalara AvaTax with your Xero solution. AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. Avalara offers additional solutions to prepare and file your returns, easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, and handle cross-border sales, which all integrate seamlessly with AvaTax.