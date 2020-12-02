Automate sales tax for Xero

Xero Auto Sales Tax, powered by Avalara, calculates more accurate tax rates using geospatial targeting

HOW IT WORKS

Save time by automating sales tax with Xero

1.

Contact Xero to enable Auto Sales Tax in your advanced settings.

2.

Configure and set up Auto Sales Tax to your unique tax profile and registered states in Xero.

3.

Calculate sales tax for millions of products across thousands of tax jurisdictions.

4.

View enhanced summary, breakdown, or transaction tax reports by jurisdiction to make filing easier.

Auto Sales Tax is powered by Avalara and available for all Xero plans.

Visit Xero to learn more 

Benefits

Get started with ease

Follow Xero’s self-guided setup to get Auto Sales Tax up and running quickly.

Sell in more places

Avalara AvaTax fuels business growth, providing calculations for 13,000+ U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions.

Connect to your business systems

Avalara offers 1,200+ signed partner integrations so you can connect your ecommerce and POS platforms, accounting systems, and ERPs. 

Save time with automation

Rates and rules change frequently, making it hard to keep up. Connect to AvaTax and leave sales tax rate updates to us.

Other Avalara solutions

Sales tax registration

Get help with most licenses, permits, and registrations, including state, county, and local licenses.
Avalara Managed Returns

Avalara can help you simplify the returns filing process and can even remit payment on your behalf.

Avalara Exemption Certificate Management

Collect, verify, store, renew, and access tax documents on demand, reducing risk of audit penalties.
Professional tax services

Let our tax experts guide you through nexus, business licenses, backfiling, and the implementation of Avalara tools.

Frequently asked questions

Auto Sales Tax pairs the power of Avalara AvaTax with your Xero solution. AvaTax is an advanced solution that uses geolocation and address verification to calculate sales tax down to a specific address, accounting for multiple tax jurisdictions in a single ZIP code, complex tax tiers, and more. Avalara offers additional solutions to prepare and file your returns, easily manage exemption certificates in the cloud, and handle cross-border sales, which all integrate seamlessly with AvaTax.

Yes. AvaTax can manage your sales tax compliance across multiple companies or storefronts, and even manage the process across complex corporate structures (e.g., parent or subsidiary companies). There’s no limit or extra cost for using AvaTax for multiple companies. However, AvaTax requires users to have only one company file open at a time.

Avalara’s technical support team has your long-term success in mind, and we offer a breadth of support offerings to meet your business needs.

Our team of experts is available to assist customers during business hours.

Avalara also provides a self-serve product resource center available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and online chat with our support team from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday. 

 

Related resources

GUIDE
Online sellers’ guide to sales tax compliance

Learn the most common sales tax risks and myths, nexus triggers, exemptions, and key steps to compliance.
ASSESSMENT
Free sales tax risk assessment

Find out where you could be responsible to collect sales tax.

Connect with Avalara

Transform how your business handles sales tax compliance. Talk to us to find the right solutions for you.

Call

(877) 224-3650
Schedule a call

Chat

Chat with a specialist

Customer support chat

