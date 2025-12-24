Get started

Egyptian VAT rates

VAT is due on all goods and services supplied domestically or imported. Exports are exempted.

The following VAT rates are in place:

Egypt VAT rates

Rate

Type

Which goods or services

14%

Standard

All other taxable goods and services and imports

5%

Reduced

Capital equipment used by taxable businesses; basic foodstuffs; agricultural supplies; construction of new properties; consulting services; and oil products

0%

Zero

Exports and related services

0%

Exempt

Financial services; medical supplies; healthcare; public broadcasting; education; domestic energy; basic foodstuffs; and the sale and leasing of real estate
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Get help solving your VAT challenges
Contact us
phone_number

Other Pages:
Egyptian VAT rates
Egyptian VAT registration
Egyptian VAT returns
Egyptian VAT on digital services
Other Resources
More resources

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
Request a demo