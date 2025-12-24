Egyptian VAT rates

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
14%
|
Standard
|
All other taxable goods and services and imports
|
5%
|
Reduced
|
Capital equipment used by taxable businesses; basic foodstuffs; agricultural supplies; construction of new properties; consulting services; and oil products
|
0%
|
Zero
|
Exports and related services
|
0%
|
Exempt
|
Financial services; medical supplies; healthcare; public broadcasting; education; domestic energy; basic foodstuffs; and the sale and leasing of real estate
Other Pages: