Raman Namboodiripad.
Raman is a content strategist at Avalara, where he crafts clear, engaging narratives that bridge brand, product, and people. With prior experience at Meesho and Soroco, he has shaped content frameworks, brand voice, and communication strategy across diverse audiences. Known for his thoughtful storytelling and curiosity, he brings both creativity and structure to every project—usually with a cup of coffee in hand. He explains tax before it explains itself—with penalties.