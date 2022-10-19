Nexternal Certified for Avalara’s Sales Tax Automation Solution

Bainbridge Island, WA – May 29, 2013 – Avalara (www.Avalara.com), the market leading provider of sales tax and compliance automation services in the cloud, today announced Nexternal, a comprehensive eCommerce platform provider, has joined Avalara’s growing list of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, customers can now use AvaTax’s capabilities from within Nexternal’s existing workflow to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

“We’re always focused on helping our clients manage their businesses more efficiently,” said Craig Ross, VP of Sales for Nexternal. “Our integration with Avalara will allow Nexternal’s clients to easily manage and remain up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

CEO and Founder Scott McFarlane said, “Avalara eases the burden of statutory sales tax requirements by providing a fast, easy way to manage indirect taxes that is as accurate and affordable for small and mid-size businesses as it is for large corporations. “Nexternal customers are now able to spend time on what matters most, delighting their customers and growing the business.”

Since its founding nearly a decade ago, Avalara has pioneered the service-based platform for tax automation and emerged as the dominant player in this market by leading the automation effort for financial, ecommerce, POS and mobility applications for businesses. Today Avalara’s SaaS solution provides a complete set of transactional tax compliance services developed specifically to serve the needs of small to mid-sized businesses.

About Avalara

Founded in 2004, Avalara pioneered a service-based platform for sales tax and compliance automation and has been recognized for years as one of America’s fastest growing technology firms. The company’s cloud solutions help thousands of customers stay focused on their core businesses by providing automated end to end compliance services including sales and use tax calculation, exemption certificate management, filing and remittance, and a broad array of related services.

Avalara built its technology platform and extensive user base using internal expertise and the strategic acquisition of industry leading organizations, technologies, and personnel. Operating behind the scenes via seamless integration with virtually any business management system, Avalara delivers fast, easy, accurate, and affordable solutions for companies of any size.

On the international front, the company supports 85 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific Rim. It serves tens of thousands of registered users globally and calculates VAT, sales and use taxes on one billion transactions annually. The company employs more than 400 professionals at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and offices in Seattle WA; Irvine, San Diego and Rocklin, CA; Falls Church, VA; Raleigh, NC; Harrisburg, PA; and Pune, India.

About Nexternal

Nexternal offers a feature-rich, hosted eCommerce platform that allows brands to manage and grow their online sales with ease. Personalized account support, powerful marketing tools, efficient order processing, and a robust API are some of the many benefits offered to Nexternal’s clients.

Nexternal’s software features an always-on screen shopping cart with integrated marketing and fulfillment tools, which allow merchants to maximize revenue while minimizing operating costs. The company’s unique eCommerce platform is used by hundreds of clients in many diverse industries.

Nexternal’s eCommerce platform was rated five out of five stars by Internet.com and is a three time SIIA Codie awards finalist for Best E-Commerce Software. Clients include Weyerhaeuser, USA Today, Ste Michelle Wine Estates, Taser International, and Hershey. For more information, contact Nexternal via phone at 800.914.6161 or online at http://www.nexternal.com