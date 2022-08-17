Avalara’s Sales Tax SaaS Partnerships Continue to Grow

Bainbridge Island, WA – October 30, 2013 – Avalara (www.Avalara.com), a leading provider of sales tax and compliance automation services in the cloud, today announced that Znode, provider of the leading .NET ecommerce platform, Multifront™, has joined Avalara’s growing list of solution partners. Mutual partner Alynnlee has created a connector that integrates Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into Znode’s ecommerce platform.

As a result of this partnership, customers can now use the capabilities of AvaTax, Avalara’s sales and use tax software, from within Znode’s existing workflow to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

“Znode’s technology partnerships with best of breed companies like Avalara allows us to focus on our core objective of enabling our customers to create highly relevant experiences for shoppers,” says Marc Boston, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Znode, which is owned by hibu.

Pascal Van Dooren, EVP of sales and marketing at Avalara agrees. “This strategic partnership allows Avalara to provide its industry leading compliance solutions to Znode customers in a fast, easy and affordable way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome Znode into our ever-expanding community.”

Since its founding nearly a decade ago, Avalara has pioneered the service-based platform for tax automation and emerged as a dominant player in this market by leading the automation effort for financial, ecommerce, POS and mobility applications for businesses. Today Avalara’s SaaS solution provides a complete set of transactional tax compliance services developed specifically to serve the needs of small to mid-sized businesses.

About Avalara

Avalara makes sales tax compliance simple and automatic for thousands of customers every day. Its SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum; each year these solutions process billions of financial transactions, manage millions of exemption certificates, file hundreds of thousands of sales tax returns, and remit billions of tax dollars to states nationwide. Recognized as one of America’s fastest growing technology companies, Avalara is integrated with leading ERP and E-commerce software systems that serve millions of small to medium sized businesses. Founded in 2004 and privately-held, Avalara's venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 500 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Znode

Znode, a hibu company, is an industry-leading ecommerce provider that enables clients to create highly relevant online experiences for shoppers. As one of the fastest growing ecommerce platforms, Znode is currently implemented in hundreds of ecommerce sites worldwide. For more information, please visit www.znode.com.

About hibu

hibu helps communities thrive by facilitating millions of connections each year between consumers who want to find products and services locally and the merchants who provide them. hibu helps merchants compete in the digital world with a broad range of marketing and commerce solutions delivered online and through hibu’s direct sales teams. Building on its heritage as a premier directories provider, hibu continues to offer a full range of print- and distribution-based marketing services. hibu operates in the UK, US, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Peru and US Hispanic markets. In the 12 months to 31 March 2013, hibu had one million SME customers and total revenues of £1.3 billion.

For further information about hibu, visit corporate.hibu.com