10 Stats 'n' Facts about Motor Fuel Tax Compliance

Understanding and keeping up with the complexity of excise tax rules and rates can keep any tax manager in the fuel industry up late at night. The real stress, however, is when auditors come knocking on the door unexpectedly.

If you’re a tax manager, you know your job is on the line if the company is hit with a hefty penalty for non-compliance. The IRS, for example, can penalize a business as much as $10,000 for each erroneous report filed for each terminal or storage location.

Don’t get caught off guard in an audit! Review the list of motor fuel tax facts below to see if your business may be at risk. If so, it’s time to make a change ASAP to avoid any headaches in the future.

Ready to explore an automated fuel excise tax solution? Learn more about Returns Excise.

