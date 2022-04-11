Avalara Launches Online Filing Service for Small to Mid-Sized Fuel Companies

Solution Simplifies and Lowers the Cost of Fuel Excise Tax Filing and Compliance

Houston TX, June 9, 2015 – – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software compliance solutions related to sales tax, excise, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced the launch of Avalara Returns Excise Pro™. The new online service enables small to mid-sized fuel distributors, suppliers, and terminal operators to improve the accuracy, speed, and ease of filing bulk fuel tax returns, without incurring the costs related to software installation or maintenance. Returns Excise Pro makes it fast and easy to file accurate fuel tax returns, using a simple, four-step process.

Avalara Returns Excise Pro, utilizes the same platform as Avalara’s flagship fuel compliance solution, Returns Excise Enterprise, but is designed for smaller companies that may file in fewer states or simply need to electronically file a return previously handled manually. Returns Excise Pro handles indirect fuel tax returns and enables either electronic filing or printed returns for mailing. Returns Excise Pro offers companies:

Simplified tax filing, reducing the time and expertise required for tax compliance

Reduced fuel tax filing and amendment costs

Compliance with e-file mandates

Increased tax accuracy through error detection, automatic tax updates, and elimination of manual processes

through error detection, automatic tax updates, and elimination of manual processes Consolidated fuel tax filing, eliminating the need to learn a different filing process for each state

“Smaller fuel distributors and suppliers have been asking us for a compliance solution tailored to their needs,” said Matt Tormollen, EVP & GM of Avalara’s Excise & CertCapture Division. “We’re excited to introduce a tax automation solution that is cost-effective, while also providing comprehensive coverage for all major US federal, state, and municipal returns.”

Avalara Returns Excise Pro joins the ranks of Avalara’s other trusted fuel tax solutions, Avalara AvaTax Excise and Avalara Returns™ Excise Enterprise, which automate the fuel excise tax calculation and filing process for motor fuels such as gas, diesel, biofuels, lubricants, aviation fuel, and natural gas. Avalara enables companies selling or using fuels to reduce filing costs and ensure tax compliance. Avalara has experts on staff who understand motor fuel taxation and actively follow each state and local tax authority for changes to rules, rates, and forms that are required for businesses to maintain compliance.

