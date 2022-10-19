Cougar Mountain Software Certified for Avalara’s Sales Tax Automation Solution

Bainbridge Island, WA - August 19, 2015 - Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced Cougar Mountain Software (www.cougarmtn.com), a leading provider of easy-to-use, smart, and secure accounting software for small businesses and non-profits, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, Cougar Mountain Software customers now have access to AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering.

"Complicated tax regulations frustrate many of our customers. They want an easy way to manage the complex and time-consuming task of remaining up-to-date on the tax regulations that impact their businesses,” states Ann Geisel, Product Owner at Cougar Mountain Software. "Our integration with Avalara’s AvaTax solution will allow Denali customers to automatically calculate accurate taxes for their invoices."

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and now provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today, its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy-to-use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance-related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Cougar Mountain

Cougar Mountain Software has provided business accounting, nonprofit accounting, and point of sale software solutions to thousands of retail, wholesale, nonprofit, and service-based businesses around the world. Our 32 years of success comes from two key practices: employing in-house accounting and business professionals for our sales, support, training, and development teams, and listening to our clients. Our team of business and accounting experts provides our customers with the personalized service they need to make the right decisions about their accounting solution.