arvato Systems North America Certified Partner for Avalara’s Sales Tax Automation Solution

Bainbridge Island, WA – September 16, 2015 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software delivering compliance solutions related to sales tax, VAT and other transactional taxes, today announced that arvato Systems North America, a long-term Gold Partner of hybris and SAP, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers and implementation partners that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own or their partners’ applications.

As a result of arvato Systems’ integration efforts, hybris customers now have access to a new Commerce Infrastructure Services (CIS) integration with AvaTax™, Avalara’s cloud-based solution, to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice or transaction. This eliminates the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes across multiple jurisdictions and helps businesses focus on their core offering. The hybris CIS Avalara integration is also globally certified.

Additionally, hybris customers now have access to Avalara’s address verification service, which allows them to verify taxable addresses. Together, AvaTax and Avalara’s address verification service allow for a full integration into the default feature set of the hybris Commerce Suite.

“arvato’s long-standing partnership with hybris in product development and implementation projects made us well positioned to deliver this integration with Avalara,” said Frank Zimmermann, CEO for arvato Systems North America. “Our integration between the hybris CIS and Avalara allows hybris customers to manage their business more efficiently by easily managing and remaining up-to-date on increasingly complicated tax regulations.”

Adam Davies, Senior Product Manager for Order Management at hybris said, “Having our partners, arvato and Avalara combine to provide an out of the box CIS solution for tax and AVS is a big win for our customers. By just plugging this solution into your hybris project, from the storefront during checkout or the back end during fulfillment, you eliminate complexity and replace it with simplicity. For our partners this means not having to reinvent the wheel with every project. For our customers it means saving time and money that can now be put toward bigger innovations that can delight their consumers and drive their business.”

Pascal Van Dooren, Chief Revenue Officer at Avalara said, “The partnership with arvato Systems North America allows Avalara to provide its comprehensive solutions to hybris customers in a fast, easy and cost effective way. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax. We’re pleased to welcome arvato Systems North America into our community of certified solution partners.”

Avalara pioneered a web-based compliance platform for sales tax automation more than a decade ago and now provides an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes. Today its SaaS solution integrates into numerous ERP systems, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and excise tax, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s end-to-end suite of solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara employs more than 1000 people at its headquarters on Bainbridge Island, WA and in offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About arvato Systems North America

arvato Systems North America is a long term Gold hybris and SAP Partner with a solid reputation as a system integrator. It has implemented standard hybris solutions for more than seven years while offering tailor-made, industry-specific and individually developed solutions.

Dedicated eCommerce specialists at arvato sites throughout Europe, China, South East Asia, the US, and Montevideo, Uruguay are always available for its customers. As part of the arvato network, a leading international technology provider that thrives on digital transformation, it has the unique capability to provide entire value chains.

Arvato systems North America globally combines IT with other services like fulfillment, financial and customer services to deliver integrated end-to-end solutions from one source. The strength of arvato Systems North America lies in the intelligent combination of managing, planning, implementing and operating complex hybris CEC solutions. Its customers appreciate the way it brings in-depth industry know-how, hybris platform expertise, a partnership approach, and the Bertelsmann entrepreneurial spirit to the table.