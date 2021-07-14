Avalara Partners with Shopify Plus to Automate Sales Tax Management

Built-in tax automation enables Shopify Plus merchants to spend

less time on compliance management and more time driving business success

SEATTLE – January 19, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud software delivering compliance solutions for sales and use tax, VAT, and other transactional taxes, today announced that Shopify Plus, a leading cloud-based, multichannel commerce platform, has completed certification and fully integrated Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ solution directly into its platform. The service offering will be made available to Shopify Plus merchants, streamlining and automating calculations of hundreds of thousands of complex and ever-changing tax rates, rules and jurisdictions.

As a result, Shopify Plus merchants can now seamlessly benefit from the power of Avalara’s Compliance Cloud solution, which automatically calculates tax for every invoice line item, in real-time, in the Shopify Plus shopping cart. In addition, Shopify Plus merchants can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud solution reduces the tedious work, and complexity of calculating and filing taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions. This frees up time for Shopify Plus merchants to focus on their core businesses, and provides peace of mind that their tax decisions are correct on every transaction.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Avalara to provide Shopify Plus merchants with an automated way to calculate sales tax,” said Loren Padelford, General Manager of Shopify Plus. “Since Shopify Plus merchants generate high volumes of sales, managing sales taxes can be complex and costly, and this new integration will save them time and money.”

Scott McFarlane, CEO at Avalara said, “Ecommerce is real-time, so it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales and VAT taxes. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud platform provides a fast, easy, and cost-effective way for Shopify Plus merchants to manage tax compliance. We’re excited to welcome Shopify into our community.”

Shopify Plus makes commerce simple for high growth, high volume merchants. Built on the back of the Shopify platform, which powers over 200,000 merchants in over 150 countries, Shopify Plus gives large merchants world-class scalability, reliability and flexibility. With Shopify Plus, large merchants can design, set up and manage their stores across multiple sales channels, including web, mobile, social media, brick-and-mortar locations, and pop-up shops. Shopify Plus helps power the commerce needs of companies like Tesla, RedBull, P&G, GE, RadioShack, Mondelez, and many more. For more information, please visit www.shopify.com/plus/avalara .

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales, use, excise, communications, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara is headquartered in Seattle, WA with offices across the U.S. and in London, England and Pune, India.