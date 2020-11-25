Do I charge tax on shipping costs in California

It does sometimes seem like the people who write sales tax regulations take delight in creating mind-boggling complexity, especially for ecommerce sellers who may have nexus in more than one state. There is a certain logic to whether you should charge tax on shipping costs in California, however, that’s easy to follow once you have all the facts.

When you don't charge sales tax on shipping in California

If you pass on the actual cost of shipping to your customer and you list that charge on a separate line on your invoice, shipping is not taxable in California. Keep good records of your shipping expenses as backup if you are ever unfortunate enough to be audited. Witty turns of phrase may charm your customers, but they will leave the California Board of Equalization cold. The state taxing body strongly recommends using clear language to designate the shipping line on your invoices: “shipping, delivery, freight, or postage.”

When you do charge sales tax on shipping in California