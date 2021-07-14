Avalara Receives 2016 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

AvaTax for Communications Recognized for Industry Innovation

Seattle, WA – March 22, 2016 — Avalara, Inc. a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, today announced that TMC, a global integrated media company, has selected AvaTax for Communications™ as a 2016 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award winner.

Avalara’s AvaTax for Communications is a SaaS solution that automates tax compliance for communications services providers (CSPs). Avalara connects to the CSP’s billing or ERP system in real-time, to calculate taxes and fees for traditional telecommunication services, as well as VoIP, internet services, and cable and satellite TV. By automating tax calculation and tracking the complex and ever-changing rules and rates for more than 70,000 jurisdictions globally, Avalara saves time and reduces costs, allowing CSPs to focus on their business, not on tax obligations.

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize Avalara with a 2016 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our distinguished judges, AvaTax for Communications has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued innovation from Avalara.”

“We are delighted to be recognized by INTERNET TELEPHONY for our efforts to make communications tax compliance easy and accurate,” said Staci Greco, Avalara’s general manager of Communications. “Avalara will continue to stay ahead of this rapidly changing industry by providing innovative, streamlined, and updated solutions to our customers and partners.”



About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT, and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and London, England; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.

TMC’s Marketplaces:

Unique, turnkey Online Communities boost search results, establish market validation, elevate brands and thought leadership, while minimizing ad-blocking.

Custom Lead Programs uncover sales opportunities and build databases.

In-Person and Online Events boost brands, enhance thought leadership and generate leads.

Publications, Display Advertising and Newsletters bolster brand reputations.

Custom Content provides expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts.

Comprehensive Event and Road Show Management Services help companies meet potential clients and generate leads face-to-face.

For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.