Florida resale certificate: What resellers need to know

If you have a retail business that sells to consumers in Florida, or if you have nexus in the Sunshine State, you are required to collect and remit FL sales taxes. Before you can do this, you will need to register with the state’s Department of Revenue and get a Florida Resale Certificate. This certificate will also allow you to buy goods wholesale without paying sales tax.

Do I have Florida nexus?

Nexus is a term for having a physical location in a state that triggers the obligation to pay sales taxes. You could have sales tax nexus in Florida because you have an office, warehouse, or remote employee based in the state.

Nexus tip: If you use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), your goods might be stored in an Amazon warehouse in Florida. That would give you Florida nexus. Be sure and check your Inventory Event Detail report to find out where your products are warehoused. This is a best practice to protect you from future sales tax issues.

How do I register for a Florida resale certificate?

Happily, it’s easy to register online for a Florida resale permit. Once you have answered a series of questions in the state’s online questionnaire, a screen will pop up telling you what taxes you need to register for. Keep clicking the "Next" button, and you will be guided through the registration process.

In Florida, your sales tax registration is only for one year at a time. All certificates expire at the end of the calendar year. The state will automatically renew your Resale Certificate for Sales Tax each year. Starting in November, you can download your resale certificate for the following year.

What else do I need if I sell in Florida?

You don’t need a Federal tax ID for your business to get your sellers permit in Florida; if you’re a sole proprietor, your SSN will do. You will need to register your business with the state, however. You can find the Florida Business Tax Application online. The Sunshine State also has resources to help new business owners get started and file the appropriate paperwork. If you want to name your kite shop Kitty’s Kite Emporium, the state helps you register that business name to protect yourself from a name-stealing competitor.

You can apply for your Florida Resale Certificate from the comfort of your home office in the matter of a few minutes. Your new business just got a bit more official. Now you’re ready to open up shop!

Learn how Avalara can simply sales and use tax compliance in Florida.