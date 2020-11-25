Are pets subject to sales tax?

One item you rarely see on lists of what is taxable or exempt from sales tax: animals. Pet owners certainly don’t think of their beloved Miss Boots or Rascal as a "product." They are members of the family! But we usually do pay a fee when we bring home a new furry friend, either to a rescue group, animal shelter, pet store, or breeder. And, in some states, that can mean paying sales tax on your Saluki.

How much sales tax on that doggie in the window?

When you buy a pet from a breeder, states generally add sales tax to the purchase price. In California, sales tax applies to the sales of “nonfood animals,” which includes not only dogs and cats but monkeys, llamas, hamsters, and earthworms. Definitely plan on paying CA sales tax on your pet earthworm. Fortunately, earthworms aren’t very expensive, even with sales tax. California isn't alone in charging sales tax on pets. New York, Texas, and New Jersey are on the long list of states that tax sales of pets. Michigan specifies that even goldfish are taxable, and Minnesota remembered to include gerbils on its list. Sales tax often applies to pet-related services such as grooming and boarding, as well as pet food. So plan to pay sales tax on your Siamese, your Yorkshire terrier, or your llama. A small price for years of companionship.

Exemptions from sales tax for pets