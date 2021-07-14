Avalara Launches CertCapture Mobile Scan App

First to Enable Real-Time, Point-of-Transaction Sales Tax Compliance

Seattle, WA – May 11, 2016—Avalara, Inc. a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, today introduced its CertCapture™ Mobile Scan App, enabling businesses to have the ability to capture and securely submit compliance documents, in real-time, at any point in the sale/purchase transaction process.

Businesses of all sizes are in a constant struggle to comply with a perpetually -growing number of new tax laws and regulations imposed upon them by various governmental agencies. The CertCapture Mobile Scan App helps merchants satisfy these requirements by simplifying and extending the reach of Avalara’s CertCapture solution to where the transaction occurs: at the point of purchase.

“In a world where everything and everyone is connected, our clients are demanding new ways to conduct business more efficiently,” said Matt Tormollen, executive vice president and general manager at Avalara. “Increasingly, that means being able to operate in mobile environments. The CertCapture Mobile Scan App is Avalara’s latest innovation to address this need, while empowering customers to simplify the ever increasing burden of tax compliance.”

Avalara is the first to leverage mobile devices at the point of transaction to capture compliance documents - including exemption certificates, federal withholding forms, and vendor licenses - which are then transmitted to Avalara CertCapture in the cloud for processing and management. A user simply answers a few short questions to determine the jurisdiction and reason for documentation, adds an email address for future correspondence, takes a picture, and then hits “submit.”

Compliance documents are stored in a secure, central cloud repository where tax managers can easily pull reports and manage expirations and renewals. User credentials are centrally managed and can be revoked in real-time, making it easy to quickly block access, if necessary. Images are only viewable within the app and automatically deleted after 24 hours; the app connects directly to Avalara CertCapture via secure, encrypted connections to protect all information.

“Securely collecting required forms and digitizing these documents in real-time can be especially challenging for companies. As a result, documents are often lost or misplaced, which creates exposure and costly risk to them under audit,” Andrew Johnson, managing partner at Peisner Johnson & Company. “Avalara is helping to further leverage one of its greatest strengths with this new product offering –improving the way their customers do business.”

Avalara CertCapture Mobile Scan App is currently available for download in Google Playä and iTunes®. Watch the video to see it in action.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London, England; Brussels, Belgium and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

