Avalara to Lease Top Floors in New Building North of Football Stadium

Avalara Hawk Tower Scheduled to Open Dec. 2017

Seattle — June 9, 2016 – Avalara, Inc. a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, today announced that it has entered into a lease to occupy the top six floors of the Avalara Hawk Tower, currently under construction at 255 King Street in Seattle. The company plans to move into its new headquarters by the end of 2017.

Avalara is currently occupying several different offices in greater Seattle, including two offices on 2nd Ave. and its previous headquarters on Bainbridge Island. The move to the Avalara Hawk Tower will enable the company to consolidate all of its Seattle area employees into one building for the first time since 2011, with ample room for future growth.

“We are delighted to become the ‘anchor tenant’ of the Avalara Hawk Tower” said Avalara CEO Scott McFarlane. “We chose this location because of its proximity to public transportation, the football and baseball stadiums, the building’s outstanding architectural features, its state of the art business amenities, and a thriving commercial environment. With our rapid growth over the past few years, we’ve had to spread our team over several locations. This space is ideal because it allows us to be an integrated team again and gives us room to continue our growth as well.”

The company will lease more than 100,000 square feet in the tower, with options to increase its footprint over time. Avalara will have its name prominently displayed on the outside of the building.

“We welcome Avalara to Hawk Tower at Stadium Place,” said Greg Steinhauer, president of American Life. “Avalara is just the kind of tenant we were seeking to anchor our iconic building: a successful, fast-growing technology company with a long history of success here in the Puget Sound. We’re pleased Avalara recognizes all the dynamic benefits of the Stadium District and Pioneer Square.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT and other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in London, England; Brussels, Belgium and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com