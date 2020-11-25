Trees, plants, and flowers: What's taxable?

Now that winter has finally released its frosty grip from the land, Americans are heading to garden centers, nurseries, greenhouses, and home improvement stores to stock up on plants, flowers, vegetables, trees, and shrubs. More than 90 million U.S. households participate in do-it-yourself lawn care and gardening. According to a recent study by the National Gardening Association, spending on lawns and gardens reached $36.1 billion in 2015, with the average household spending approximately $400 on gardening supplies. Although the groups with the highest gardening participation included baby boomer and married households, Millennials (people aged 18 to 34) represented the fastest growing group, as five million of the six million new gardening households were Millennials.

Taxed or not taxed?

If you’re an ecommerce retailer of gardening supplies looking to take advantage of this burgeoning industry, it can be confusing to figure out what types of products are taxable and which are exempt from sales tax in each state. Although there are exceptions to the rule, plants and seeds that are used for human consumption, including vegetables, herbs, and fruits, are generally exempt from sales tax in most states, including California, Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Arizona, and Florida. On the other hand, ornamental plants and flowers, as well as trees, are usually subject to the sales tax. However, as mentioned, this is not the case in all states. For example, New York, Minnesota, and Maine tax the sales on all plants and seeds for non-commercial use, regardless of whether they are for human consumption or not.

It's complicated