Avalara Partners with PortaOne to Automate Communications Tax Management

Built-in solution enables PortaBilling’s CSPs to spend less time managing tax compliance and more time driving business success

Seattle, WA and Vancouver, BC – August 17, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for business, today announced that PortaOne, a global software developer of B/OSS and OCS solutions, has fulfilled Avalara’s rigorous certification requirements and has joined its community of certified solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) for tax compliance, including communications taxes, directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, communications service providers (CSPs) that use PortaOne’s PortaBilling, a customer management, services provisioning, and fully converged billing platform, can now benefit from Avalara, which automatically calculates applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for every billing line item, in real-time. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, giving CSPs more time to focus on driving their own business success. In addition, PortaOne customers can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services.

“We’re pleased to partner with Avalara to provide PortaOne customers with a streamlined and accurate way to calculate communications tax,” said Roman Khalenkov, sales and marketing director for PortaOne. “In today’s rapidly changing and expanding communications industry, Avalara’s leading expertise stands alone, providing our CSPs with the specialized automation they need to effectively manage tax compliance.”

Matt Tormollen, EVP and general manager of Avalara Excise, CertCapture, and Communications said, “Avalara’s AvaTax for Communications gives PortaOne customers a fast, easy, and cost-effective access to tax compliance they can rely on. We’re excited to welcome PortaOne into our community.”

For more than a decade, Avalara has pioneered innovations in tax compliance for businesses of all sizes. Today, Avalara integrates with hundreds of ERP systems, billing platforms, accounting packages, ecommerce shopping carts, Point of Sale systems, and mobile payment platforms.

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales and use, excise, communications, VAT other transactional tax requirements by delivering comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance CloudTM platform is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the United States and internationally.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. The company processes millions of tax transactions for customers and free users every day, files hundreds of thousands of transactional tax returns per year, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in Brighton and London, England and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com.

About PortaOne

Based in Canada, PortaOne is a leading global software developer for modern telecoms. The company’s billing (B/OSS & OCS) and switching (SBC & Class 4/5) products enable telecommunication service providers and carriers to run a broad line of retail, enterprise, SME, and wholesale services on a single integrated software platform.

PortaOne’s flagship platforms, PortaSwitch (http://portaone.com/portaswitch/) and PortaBilling (http://portaone.com/portabilling) are fundamental parts of the business infrastructure for well over 400 service providers and telcos in 85 countries worldwide.

Over two-thirds of 300 PortaOne staff are support engineers providing the best-in-industry 24/7 technical support services for clients involved in hosted IP PBX and SIP trunking services, calling cards and wholesale VoIP, IPTV and residential triple-play, MVNO and MVNE, SMS, data and voice over LTE, and more. To learn more, visit http://PortaOne.com.