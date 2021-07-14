Avalara Partners with Retail Realm to Automate Sales Tax Management for Microsoft Dynamics AX Retail Customers

Las Vegas, NV - August 19, 2016 –– Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced a new partnership with Retail Realm, a multinational retail-centric software developer and distributor.

This partnership will enable customers of Microsoft Dynamics® AX for Retail to benefit from Avalara whose solution automatically calculates sales tax in the real-time “magic moment” of ecommerce. Avalara helps reduce the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

Avalara’s sales tax management offering will add a new component to RR mAX Essentials, an integrated solution that enhances and extends the out-of-the-box retail functionality of Dynamics AX. Additionally, customers can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing and remittance services.

Avalara will showcase its new solution in the Exhibit Hall at the annual ‘Retail Realm Partner & User Conference’ August 21 – August 23 at the Four Seasons hotel in Las Vegas. Software partners, resellers, VARs, ISVs, hardware providers and Retailers from around the world will learn about the future of retail technology ¬– including the latest product developments, tools, and supportive platforms – at this three-day Microsoft Dynamics Retail focused conference

“We’re pleased to partner with Avalara,” said Rachel Smith, Director of Sales for North America at Retail Realm. “Calculating sales tax is a problem for every retailer, so our integration with Avalara will enable retailers to leverage the industry’s best technology to help them succeed and thrive.”

Avalara pioneered a service-based compliance platform for sales tax automation a decade ago and today works within a company’s own financial, billing, ecommerce, or point of sale system to provide an end-to-end suite of transactional tax compliance services for businesses of all sizes.

“As a long-time supporter of Retail Realm, we recognize the value they bring to their clients,” said Marshal Kushniruk, EVP of Global Business Development at Avalara. “With Retail Realm, our comprehensive tax automation solution provides a fast, easy and cost-effective solution for Microsoft Dynamics AX customers using RR mAX in the retail environment. In today’s electronic world it just doesn’t make sense to manually manage sales tax anymore.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. We deliver comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and in Brighton and London, England; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Retail Realm

Retail Realm is a multinational company specialized in creating and managing a portfolio of vertical business software solutions that are marketed worldwide through a community of resellers. Retail Realm is a leading distributor of Microsoft Dynamics Retail Management System (RMS), Microsoft Dynamics AX for Retail, "Retail Realm Essentials powered by Microsoft Dynamics,” and Retail Management Hero (RMH). The company has also adopted additional add-ons and stand-alone products developed by leading companies that enhance or integrate with RMS and/or Dynamics for Retail. For details, visit www.rrdisti.com or contact sales@rrdisti.com.