Avalara Partners with Aria Systems to Automate Communications Tax Management

Built-in solution enables Aria customers to spend less time managing tax compliance and more time driving business success

Seattle, WA and San Francisco, CA – September 15, 2016 – Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, and Aria Systems, the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, announced that Aria has fulfilled Avalara’s rigorous certification requirements for communications tax management and joined its community of certified communications solution partners. Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software as a service (SaaS) offering for tax management directly into their own applications.

Aria first became a certified solutions partner for Avalara in July after it completed the certification process for sales and use tax compliance. Today’s certification, which benefits communications service providers (CSPs), makes Aria one of Avalara’s first multi-certified solutions partners. As a result of this partnership, Aria’s CSP customers can now benefit from Avalara, which automatically calculates applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for every billing line item, in real-time.

AvaTax for Communications integrates with the Aria for Communications monetization platform to provide tax solutions specifically for the communications industry. Avalara complements Aria’s cloud-based monetization capabilities by reducing the tedious work and complexity of calculating taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and dozens of other international jurisdictions.

Tax data is updated on a continuous basis by a team of experts who understand the complex tax rules and regulations required for compliance. By using the combined Avalara-Aria solution, CSPs have more time to focus on driving their own business success. In addition, Aria customers can add Avalara’s tax return preparation, filing, and remittance services.

“Aria is focused on increasing the speed and agility of our communications clients’ businesses at scale,” said Tom Dibble, President and CEO of Aria. “The combination of Aria for Communications and its seamless integration with Avalara allows CSPs to better manage their business, by automating and easily managing increasingly sophisticated digital offerings with complicated tax regulations.”

Matt Tormollen, Avalara’s EVP/GM of Excise, CertCapture, and Communications said, “This additional certification for Avalara’s AvaTax for Communications exemplifies the top-tier tax automation community we are building across the globe. We are excited to have Aria part of our community, and are pleased that their CSPs now also have fast, easy, cost-effective access to tax compliance they can rely on.”

About Avalara

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transactional taxes, including VAT, sales and use, excise, communications, and other tax types. We deliver comprehensive, automated, cloud-based solutions that are fast, accurate, and easy to use. Avalara’s Compliance Cloud™ platform helps customers manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities throughout the world.

Avalara offers hundreds of pre-built connectors into leading accounting, ERP, ecommerce and other business applications. Each year, the company processes billions of tax transactions for customers and users, files hundreds of thousands of tax compliance documents and tax returns, and manages millions of exemption certificates and other compliance related documents.

A privately held company, Avalara’ s venture capital investors include Sageview Capital, Battery Ventures, Warburg Pincus, Technology Crossover Ventures, Arthur Ventures, and other institutional and individual investors. Avalara’s headquarters are in Seattle, WA and it has offices across the U.S. and Brighton and London, England; Brussels, Belgium; and Pune, India. More information at: www.avalara.com

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems’ cloud billing and monetization platform is the consensus analyst choice, top ranked by leading industry research firms. Innovative enterprises like Italiaonline, Telecom Denmark, Roku and Adobe depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com

