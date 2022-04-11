How to manage an agile online business

Running an online business is a challenge on the best of days. But when WordPress is acting up, PayPal decides to crash, and it’s time to file your sales tax, you may find your patience in particularly short supply. To enjoy managing your business more, why not adopt a more agile approach? Agile is a term borrowed from software development. Agile methodologies place an emphasis on adaptive planning and continuous improvement; it’s all about having rapid and flexible systems. But agile isn’t just for software developers — it’s a mindset that works for a range of businesses. By investing in your agility, you'll be able to cope with sudden change and uncertainty, and complete more projects on time. Here are some strategies to help you manage an online business that’s agile and optimized for both performance and delivery. Outsource — but be smart about it The digital economy gives you a unique opportunity to outsource the parts of your business that take up unnecessary time, or aren’t the best use of your skill set. Consider how strategic outsourcing can help you scale and grow your business. Remember, you don’t always have to hire a physical team in-house. Outsourcing repetitive business tasks or administration work to virtual teams can save you valuable time. A virtual assistant (VA) can manage your inbox, direct customer calls, coordinate social media advertising, and complete a whole host of routine business tasks. Be more agile with how you manage staffing to bring your overheads down — use virtual teams and freelancers as part of your strategy. Using digital outsourcing services like Upwork is the perfect way to grow your business, and you don’t have to wait until you build up loads of capital — most of these services are pay-as-you-go with no long-term commitments. You only pay for people when you need them. Be careful about sharing sensitive business details with people you’ve never met; share information on a need-to-know basis, and sign nondisclosure agreements when necessary. Outsource business processes that are unnecessarily taking up your time through software and automation. You can simplify plenty of business processes, from automated client and customer emails, to self-repeating invoices. A tool like Avalara will even help automate your sales tax process, saving you valuable time and money; sales tax can be a huge headache for brands that sell across states. Before you invest in any outsourcing tool, make sure you read the user reviews, and gauge how well they integrate with your existing software ecosystem. Avalara, for example, integrates with the popular accounting app Xero, helping you manage your end-of-year tax reporting and accounts in a much faster and integrated way. Always invest in reputable tools with good service and client records. Instead of paying out for loads of small suppliers, try to consolidate them into fewer bigger ones. Subscription fees all add up, so make the most of them!

Don’t get stuck on perfection Agility is all about getting to market fast with an iteration of your product or service, then refining it in accordance with market response. Let your customers be your product development team (but that’s not an excuse to annoy them with subpar products). Get things moving fast and listen to feedback, rather than sitting on an idea until you get things “just right.” This is exactly how Dropbox started: with just a simple explainer video and a call to join their email list. By the time they launched, they had created a hype and built a healthy email audience. It’s a great example of how it’s important to find your customer base fast, rather than keep things to yourself. Can you launch with an MVP (minimum viable product)? It might seem crazy at first, but that initial customer feedback is invaluable and may set you on a completely new, better path. Focus on developing a fast route to market. If you can get out there with a beta product and start building a loyal customer base, you'll build from an incredibly strong position. Tap into an existing demand as much as you can, and push boundaries. Think about new solutions to old problems, rather than solutions to things no one recognizes as problems. Learn from others The online world is full of success stories and failures — learn from other people’s mistakes in order to move faster. Attend webinars, join mastermind groups, and interview founders to distill years of solid online advice into your business plan. Facebook groups are a fantastic place for subtle market research, surveys, and seeding your business ideas. They're also a great way to grow your social followers on other accounts, like Instagram, through follower threads.