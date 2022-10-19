Avalara’s Julie Lubetkin Voted to CRN’s Women of the Channel 2018

I am very pleased to announce that Avalara marketing and channel exec Julie Lubetkin has been named to CRN magazine’s exclusive Women of the Channel list for 2018.



Julie was recognized by CRN for her commitment to and ongoing role in driving Avalara’s channel growth and innovation, and increasing partner engagement. She joins a stellar group of top-performing IT channel pros on this year’s list.

The list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements — exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership, and accelerated sales growth — as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives.

CRN editors select the Women of the Channel honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

Julie has played a key role in fostering the growth and success of Avalara’s valued channel partners, and this CRN honor is an appropriate recognition of her capabilities and accomplishments over the past year.

The 2018 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN magazine and online.

Please join me in congratulating Julie on this achievement!