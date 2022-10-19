When TTB accomplishes their goals, we all win

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) recently released their strategic plan for the next five years. Since what TTB does impacts everyone in the alcohol beverage industry, it’s useful to understand where they want to be in 2022.

In order to identify their goals and their operating environment, TTB conducted environmental scans, risk assessments, and interviewed senior leaders and strategic management personnel. They identified strategic priorities and assessed risks while keeping both internal and external factors in mind.



From this exercise, they defined five strategic goals. These goals, and whether or not TTB achieves them, has a far-reaching impact on our industry. We put together a summary of each of these goals and how they might affect you.

