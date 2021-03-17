Georgia taxes food delivery, lodging, and rideshare facilitators as of April 2020

Sales tax changes wait for no one. Thus, Georgia’s new marketplace facilitator law went into effect in the midst of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As of April 1, 2020, many food delivery platforms, lodging facilitators, and rideshare marketplaces must collect and remit sales tax on behalf of their third-party sellers.

The new sales tax obligation applies to marketplace facilitators with a physical presence in Georgia, and those with at least $100,000 in direct and indirect sales into the state. Georgia defines a “marketplace facilitator” as a person that contracts with a seller, in exchange for any type of consideration, to facilitate or make available a taxable retail sale. This is accomplished by directly or indirectly:

Collecting, charging, processing, or otherwise facilitating payment of the retail sale on behalf of a marketplace seller; and

Providing a service that makes available or facilitates the retail sale in any manner.

There are many ways to facilitate a sale through a marketplace, including but not limited to:

Promoting, marketing, advertising, or taking orders or reservations

Providing the physical or electronic infrastructure that brings purchasers and marketplace sellers together; or

Transmitting or otherwise communicating the offer and acceptance.

Merely processing the payment for a retail sale does not constitute facilitating a sale. For more details, see Marketplaces to collect sales tax on third-party sales in Georgia.

In many states, there’s confusion around exactly what types of businesses qualify as a marketplace. For example, would food delivery service providers (e.g., DoorDash or Grubhub) qualify? Lodging facilitators (e.g., Expedia or Hotels.com)? Rideshare facilitators (e.g., Lyft or Uber)?

Georgia’s new law applies to all three, and that’s a big change. Prior to April 1, no one collected sales tax on those sales.