2020 sales tax changes midyear update: COVID-19 edition

The coronavirus seems here to stay for the foreseeable future. Many of the new buying habits the pandemic created are here to stay, too. How do changes in consumer spending affect the sales tax obligations of retailers? And what’s happening with tax relief efforts in the United States and abroad?

When stay-at-home orders temporarily shuttered brick-and-mortar businesses or restricted in-person shopping, many consumers shifted to online shopping. To retain their customer base, many local brick-and-mortar businesses had to shift to online selling, or to an online/in-person hybrid (buy-online-pick-up-in-store).

Businesses with an established ecommerce channel were able to adapt to the new situation quickly. Those with no online arm basically had two options: Develop an ecommerce store or get by with limited sales until the coronavirus (COVID-19) passes. The longer the pandemic endures, the less tenable the second option.

Selling online enables retailers to reach more customers, but it can also trigger new sales tax obligations. For example, retailers may need to apply sales tax to shipping and delivery charges. They also may need to charge different rates of tax than the rate applied to in-store sales, because sales tax in most states is based on the delivery address.

Furthermore, retailers selling to customers in other states could develop an obligation to collect and remit sales tax in those states. Most states now enforce economic nexus, which bases a sales tax collection obligation solely on an out-of-state seller’s economic activity in the state. Thus, a business located in Kansas City, Missouri, that sells online to customers in Kansas City, Kansas, could need to register with the Kansas Department of Revenue and collect and remit Kansas sales tax.

These are just some of the sales tax issues retailers need to consider in the time of COVID-19. The more creative a business’s response to the pandemic, the more likely they are to develop other issues. Grocery stores that offer personal shopping services or delivery need to determine if those services are subject to sales tax, and if so, at what rate. Fitness centers that now stream classes need to know how to classify those sales: Are they a fitness class or a type of online education, and are they taxable? And so on.