April 2022 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know

While you focus on your business, we stay on top of legislative and policy changes that can affect your tax compliance.

A break in the wall. The International Data Corporation (IDC) says technology can help small and midsize businesses connect traditionally siloed activities such as accounts payable, inventory management, and tax compliance. Learn more.

Advice from auditors. You can’t prevent an audit. You can make an audit less painful by heeding lessons learned by four former auditors with decades of experience in the field. Learn more.



Audio files to ebooks. It can be extremely difficult to determine whether sales tax applies to digital goods and services. This state-by-state guide to the taxability of digital products can help. Learn more.



Glossary for international sellers. Customers in other countries are often just a click away, but before you make that first cross-border sale, it’s good to know what’s what. Learn more.



Hard facts facing software providers. From untangling the taxability of bundled transactions to figuring out how to properly source sales, SaaS companies face a unique set of sales tax compliance challenges. Learn more.



How to tax the clouds. In the coming months, Mississippi’s new Taxation of Remote and Internet-based Computer Software Products and Services Study Committee will set out to determine how the state should tax cloud-based software products and services. Learn more.



Modifying sales tax laws. Defying the governor’s wishes (and overriding his veto), the Kentucky General Assembly has extended sales tax to a host of new services, including body modifications and private investigations. Learn more.



One more day. Iowa lawmakers want to extend the annual sales tax holiday by one day and broaden the exemption to certain emergency preparedness supplies. Learn more.



Start at the source. Before you can calculate sales tax, you need to know which jurisdictions’ rules govern the transaction: the location of the seller, the location of the buyer, or a little bit of both. Learn more.



The best way to cut the fish. The tariff rate for imports of minced canned fish can be significantly lower than the tariff rate for canned fish that’s “not minced.” Learn more.

