Oracle NetSuite Selects Avalara for 2022 SuiteCloud Partner of the Year

We’ve all been told winning isn’t everything, but it means a great deal to know we’re doing the right things for our technology partners and the businesses that use them. As proof of that, Avalara has been recognized by Oracle NetSuite as SuiteCloud Partner of the Year for 2022.

The award was announced during the SuiteWorld 2022 conference in Las Vegas. SuiteCloud Partner of the Year is the most prestigious annual award for members of the SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN). SDN is a comprehensive partner program for independent software vendors that build applications for NetSuite.

Guido Haarmans, Group Vice President, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs at Oracle NetSuite commented: “We recognize our strong partnership with Avalara and their importance to many of our customers with the 2022 SuiteCloud Partner of the Year award. I look forward to continue expanding this successful partnership that further extends the capabilities of NetSuite. The significant benefits that Avalara’s compliance automation solutions deliver to our global customer base made it a well-deserved choice for this award.”

NetSuite’s SuiteCloud platform is the extensibility and customization layer of NetSuite that enables customers and partners to adapt NetSuite to unique industry and business needs. Avalara leverages SuiteCloud to integrate cloud tax compliance solutions giving NetSuite customers the ability to perform critical compliance tasks, such as calculating rates, preparing returns, managing exemption certificates, and more.

“Compliance has become more complicated than ever for businesses operating in a global, digital-first marketplace, and Avalara and NetSuite have been at the forefront in partnering to deliver comprehensive business management solutions that allow customers to focus on growth and profitability,” said Frank Hanzlik, Vice President and General Manager, Global Partner Development at Avalara. “Avalara is very pleased to be recognized as Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Partner of the Year as we continue to apply advanced technology solutions to reduce the burden of managing tax compliance.”

You can learn more about how we integrate with NetSuite and what we do for NetSuite customers here.