Revolutionising global trade: Embrace digital transformation and navigate new challenges

Overcome cross-border trade challenges and expand your business with greater ease

Global online sales are experiencing rapid growth, presenting immense opportunities for businesses. As more companies look to expand into cross-border trade, the potential is significant. However, challenges like navigating complex regulations, managing product classifications, and addressing operational hurdles can hinder success.

Join our webinar to explore strategies for overcoming these challenges and simplifying global trade.


Webinar insights include:

  • The challenges associated with cross-border trade and regulatory complexities
  • The intricacy of HS code classification and its impact on compliance
  • The risks of error and financial loss caused by inaccuracies in classification
  • The role of Avalara’s HS code classification solutions in streamlining global trade processes

About the speakers

Patrick Frith

Senior Director of Growth, Cross-Border, Avalara

Patrick is a supply chain expert with over 20 years of experience managing global trade and customs compliance across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas. Passionate about simplifying cross-border trade, Patrick leverages his logistics background to help businesses overcome the complexities of global trade.

Chris Park

Strategist, International Accounting, Avalara

Chris has over a decade of experience in indirect tax and customs from Big 4 firms across New Zealand, Malaysia, the Middle East, and the U.K. He specializes in VAT/GST consulting, tax compliance processes, and driving process improvement and technology solutions for international businesses.

