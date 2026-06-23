Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world’s top ICT companies. As Acer looks into the future, it focuses on enabling a world where hardware, software and services fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike.

Trading with over 90 countries in the EMEA region, this multinational’s EMEA tax department is not for the faint hearted.

Posky Idnani, Acer’s EMEA Tax Manager explains: “Acer EMEA tax department has been at the forefront of responding to the ever-changing tax landscape and tax compliance is at our hearts of everything we do. The evolving ecommerce business, in particular, demands swift and precise response for VAT management”.

Supply chain VAT optimisation is a complex science and covers every aspect of the way the company interacts with suppliers, particularly where parts are shipped across borders within the manufacturing process.

As Posky explains, “Optimising VAT chains is all about optimising cash liquidity and putting in place the right processes with our corporate supplier network to make it more VAT efficient. You don’t want to pay VAT that you can’t recover or pass on to customers, for example from importing components.”

“Structuring the supply chain to be most economical for yourself and your customers means making sure all the contractual agreements have the right clauses to make the process VAT efficient,” he continues. “This opens up a world of complexity, because VAT always follows the goods movements, and for services you are looking at ‘bill to’ arrangements which follow different VAT rules. There’s a wealth of complexity around movements, place of supply rules, use and enjoyment and above all, timing.”