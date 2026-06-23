For business owners (and the firms that serve their tax needs), January can be a challenging month due to the January 31 deadline to prepare and file “information returns” such as 1099s.

The current threshold is quite low: A business that pays certain contractors and payees an aggregate of $600 or more (each) over the course of the year must file a 1099 for each individual contractor and payee. That means the number of returns can quickly add up, particularly for larger businesses. Other requirements complicate matters further:

If a business doesn’t have the right information to complete a 1099, a W-9 must be sent to the contractor or payee to collect details such as the Taxpayer Identification Number.

1099s must be sent to the contractor or payee in addition to filing with the IRS.

Any entity that files 10 or more 1099s is required to file electronically — a complex process on its own.

It’s no wonder businesses count on firms like Armanino to manage it all for them; not only is dealing with 1099s and W-9s a hassle, there are fines and penalties for noncompliance. And it’s why Armanino relies on Avalara to streamline the process. After all, 1099 obligations are difficult enough for an individual business; handling them for thousands of clients manually would be a nightmare.