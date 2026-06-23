Today, thanks to the power of automation, Armanino needs just a core team of six staffers to handle tens of thousands of 1099s for clients — 76,000+ forms for more than 4,000 clients in 2025 alone. Tyler says more than half of the 1099 templates sent by the firm’s clients in 2025 were able to be validated and filed automatically, without the 1099 team even needing to touch them.
That efficiency and flexibility is going to be even more important in the coming years — for both Armanino and its clients — because IRS requirements keep changing. In just the past few years, the agency has lowered the threshold for reporting payment amounts, reduced the number of forms that trigger the e-filing requirement, and made other revisions.
One change having a massive impact on online sellers and resellers is the requirement for 1099-Ks, usually associated with online marketplaces, payment apps, and settlement organizations. The trigger amount used to be $20,000, but has dropped to $5,000 and is poised to go even lower: In 2026, it will be $2,500, and some think it could go to $600 in 2027.
It’s vital for businesses (and firms) to stay on top of it all throughout the year, not only when it comes time to file in January — which is why Avalara 1099 & W-9 offers management functions to create a yearlong compliance process.
“The key to making January as easy as possible is to do the work before January, to make sure that all your ducks are in a row prior to getting to that point,” Max says. “We always tell people: If you wait until December, you might be fine, but it’s not guaranteed.”
It’s also key to have the right partner by your side. Armanino and Avalara allow business owners and executives to focus on their business, instead of spending time on administrative tasks like tax compliance. “We’re not going to tell you how to run your business,” Tyler says, “but we will tell you what you need to do to stay compliant — and we’ll take that off your plate.”