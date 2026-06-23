Up until 2020, BIC’s finance team were still manually calculating the rate of sales tax for every order, and maintaining lists of rates by state, county and city. But, with over 12,000 taxing jurisdictions in the U.S. and rates changing frequently, trying to keep up with myriad rates and rules was proving to be an impossible task. Even using ZIP codes to calculate sales tax can lead to errors – BIC has found that the rate on one side of a street can be different to the rate on the other.

Adding to the administrative burden, BIC’s corporate clients wanted to see transparent costs, which meant it was essential to present invoices with sales tax details fully itemised. Around 70% of business customers had sales tax exemptions, which complicated transactions further. Many orders had to be manually adjusted to accommodate a seller’s unique situation.