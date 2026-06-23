He adds, “When I was setting up the system I ran many tests to check that the correct rates of tax were being calculated. I wanted to be certain that we could have complete confidence in the software. I tested dozens of locations, focusing on those with particularly complicated sales tax rules. AvaTax passed the test every time.”
The integrated system has created a powerful ecommerce platform for BIC. AvaTax and Magento work together to provide a very smooth experience for both business and individual customers. BIC’s corporate clients can enter exemption certificate numbers into their account records, which Avalara keep on file in Magento and make easily accessible at checkout for sales tax exemption. So for returning customers, this makes ordering a breeze.
Davide says, “B2B sales may be lower in volume than B2C, but the orders are much higher in value so it’s crucial that we make buying from BIC easy for our business clients”.