Integrating Avalara’s AI-powered tax and compliance platform transformed Brand Fuel’s tax operations. The company reduced manual work, improved tax consistency, boosted efficiency, and created a stronger foundation for growth.
“I estimate implementing Avalara with commonsku saves Brand Fuel approximately 65 hours of work per week and roughly $100,000 annually. We were able to move the employee assigned to tax breakouts into other areas of the business,” says Allison.
The integration also improved order processing by reducing exceptions, minimizing corrections after the fact, and increasing confidence in tax accuracy for both employees and customers. As Brand Fuel continues expanding into Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the APAC region, the company says the Avalara and commonsku partnership provides confidence to pursue additional strategic growth opportunities.
“It gives us confidence in going into RFPs and talking with customers that we know that this section of the business is solid and we don’t have anything to worry about,” says Allison. “When they ask us questions about tax handling, we say, ‘We got it.’”
Looking back, Allison is certain that Avalara was the right fit.
“Choosing Avalara made me not have sleepless nights anymore. I felt fully supported and that the path that we were going down was the right path,” she says.
She’s equally certain that integrating commonsku with Avalara was a smart decision.
“At the end of the day, it allows our team to spend less time managing processes and more time focused on supporting customers and growing the business,” says Allison.