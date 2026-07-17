Brand Fuel’s ecommerce fulfillment model shifted dramatically during the pandemic. Instead of shipping products to centralized trade shows and event locations, the company began shipping individual orders directly to customers. Those drop shipments created nexus exposure in numerous states and introduced significant sales and use tax complexity.

“It kind of kept me up at night on how I was going to figure out how to collect in all of these different jurisdictions and know what percent of tax went to this specific address. And how are we going to scale that and do the reporting? It just was a nightmare,” says Allison McLain, General Manager at Brand Fuel.

Brand Fuel relied on manual processes and single-jurisdiction tax calculations inside its ERP. The company had to come up with a workaround to calculate tax for multiple jurisdictions on a single invoice. Allison also discovered that calculating taxes based on ZIP codes alone could create inaccuracies because ZIP codes often span multiple tax jurisdictions.

The company hired a dedicated employee solely to handle tax breakouts. But with more dropship orders coming in, it wasn’t sustainable.





“It was a bottleneck,” Allison says. “We either had to wait on this one person to get the work done or we had to continue to hire additional people just to do this one thing.”