For CCA, the decision to go with Avalara Property Tax for Accountants over competitor solutions came down to cost, user-friendly application design, and user support.

Initially, CCA was a little hesitant due to the newness of the Avalara Property Tax for Accountants solution relative to other compliance products in the market. “I think the biggest hurdle for us was getting familiar and getting comfortable,” said Gregg.

As CCA started to review the Avalara Property Tax for Accountants solution via conversations and demos, Gregg came to a realization: “The cost was very comparable [to other solutions],” he explained. “And what we found was that we were getting more for our money.”

CCA realized it could use Avalara Property Tax for Accountants to offer clients a “best practices audit” as a value-add with its advisory services while simplifying client document data entry and improving data accuracy. “The OCR (optical character recognition) component is quite impressive with its accurate handling of multiple document types,” said Gregg. OCR is a core technology used to automate the extraction of data from property tax documents. It dramatically reduces the need for manual data entry, saving time and reducing errors for businesses.

CCA had an ambitious implementation schedule of 2-3 months, which Avalara was able to accommodate.

“Another noticeable difference between Avalara and other providers is the ‘Help Application’,” said Gregg. “Also the recorded implementation sessions and links to implementation notes have been quite helpful and unique compared to past experiences.”