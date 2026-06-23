The COVID-19 lockdown sparked an arts and crafts renaissance as people rediscovered the joy of making things. Needlepoint is a very accessible hobby so the pandemic saw sales of Ehrman kits rise sharply. The shops were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions but online sales boomed. In the second half of 2020 alone, sales revenue exceeded the total value of sales in the previous year. Much of this growth was in the US market.

Luckily, Ehrman was prepared for international growth. In the wake of the 2018 Wayfair ruling, which affected remote sellers operating in the US, Ehrman’s US accountant, Nora Marsh, worked with owner, Hugh Ehrman, to coordinate the automation of sales tax compliance. She recommended Avalara as a compliance partner.

Nora says, “The Wayfair decision had wide-ranging implications for remote sellers. Ehrman only has physical presence in one state but it sells to many others. We needed to consider the nexus requirements and start collecting tax and filing returns in several states. I’d heard good things about AvaTax and so I arranged a demo for the owner, Hugh Ehrman and myself. It was clear Avalara’s compliance suite was going to be the right fit for Ehrman.”