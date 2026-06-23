Centrica Hive (Hive) is a market leading provider of connected smart home devices. Using the Hive app and website, customers can control a range of internet-connected devices in their homes. Customers pay a monthly subscription fee to access and use the company’s services and this model has been fundamental to Hive’s continued growth and success.

Faced with launching an innovative product range in the US, Centrica Hive chose Avalara, fully integrated with Zuora’s subscription management platform, to automate the entire sales tax compliance process. The sheer number of individual transactions makes automation a necessity; manually making calculations could otherwise take hundreds of man-hours every month.

Geraldene Cummins, Finance Business Analyst, Centrica Hive comments: “Our finance team are experienced and highly qualified but keeping track of the changing US sales tax landscape ourselves would have been very difficult. Having looked around for different solutions, we opted for the integrated subscription management and sales tax engine provided by Zuora and Avalara.”