As Huuuge transitioned to selling directly through its own web store in late 2021, it became responsible for calculating, collecting, and remitting taxes across a wide range of jurisdictions — including all 50 U.S. states, Canadian provinces, the EU, and Australia.

Magdalena Ćwik-Burszewska, Group Tax Director at Huuuge Games, quickly recognized the magnitude of this shift: “We suddenly had to manage sales tax in all 50 U.S. states, Canadian provinces, and more,” she explained. “That would have been unmanageable without automation.”

With a tax team of only two or three people based in Europe, it was clear that manual compliance across so many regions would not scale.