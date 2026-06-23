To address the complexity, Huuuge implemented Avalara AvaTax to calculate real-time sales tax, VAT, and GST based on customer location. AvaTax integrates via API with Huuuge’s gaming platform and payment system, enabling seamless rate determination and tax inclusion at checkout.
“What we really needed was a tax engine — something that could connect with our game and payment provider to deliver the right tax rate in real time,” said Magdalena.
The company also adopted Avalara Returns to automate U.S. and Canadian tax filings, and Avalara VAT Returns to manage GST compliance in Australia. After comparing four providers, Avalara stood out for its robust functionality. “Other solutions had either too many bugs, or were not precise enough” she said. “With Avalara, the reliability was just at another level.”
Implementation took less than three months, including building a custom API connection and registering in every U.S. state and Canadian province. This rollout enabled Huuuge to launch its web store on schedule. “Our developers had direct access to Avalara’s technical team. While there were some challenges during the implementation process, we were still able to launch the product on time,” said Magdalena.