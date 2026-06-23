Metka Koskas joined Missoma as financial controller in 2017 and she was the first person the business employed in a finance function. That year, growth in the EU meant the business was going to breach the distance-selling thresholds in a number of countries, which meant VAT registration was required. Metka knew that filing VAT returns with foreign tax offices would be a headache, and so she looked for a compliance partner to help. She says, “Filing VAT returns in multiple jurisdictions would be quite time consuming. Each country has its own filing calendar, systems and processes – not to mention language needs. My time is much better spent doing more strategic work than on keeping track of our VAT submissions.”

Metka approached a number of companies to enquire about compliance services but opted to go with Avalara. She found that Avalara ticked all the boxes and was also more competitive on price. She says, “Some providers wanted to charge me thousands of pounds to apply for registrations. With many thresholds being breached, I was keen not to pay more for compliance than necessary.”

Today, Metka has a small team to support her and they use Avalara’s online portal to manage Missoma’s filing activity. The business uploads a single file of transaction data into the system every month and Avalara’s VAT engine processes the data to create a VAT return for each jurisdiction. The team can review the returns before they are filed automatically.