Metka looked to Avalara again in 2019 when Black Friday and Cyber Monday came around in the U.S. and sales went through the roof. Due to the unprecedented surge in demand, sales tax thresholds were breached in several states, which meant Missoma was required to register for sales tax. Metka says, “Our sales in the U.S. had been growing but we didn’t have economic nexus anywhere until Black Friday, when holiday season sales exceeded all expectations and pushed us over the threshold in a number of states.”
Collecting sales tax requires accurate real-time calculation but the U.S. has thousands of rates and rules that make it very difficult to do this manually. Metka decided that Avalara’s cloud-based software, AvaTax and Avalara Returns, would be the perfect solution.
AvaTax has a pre-built integration with Missoma’s ecommerce platform, Shopify Plus, and this ensures the correct rate of sales tax is applied at checkout. Avalara Returns has direct access to AvaTax, plus transaction data from other sources, and uses this to file returns in 25 U.S. states on Missoma’s behalf.
Happy that VAT and sales tax compliance is fully under control, Metka has recommended Avalara to a number of colleagues and peers. She says, “Now whenever Black Friday comes around, it doesn’t cause any compliance headaches – I know we are compliant and in good shape for when the next sales boom occurs.”