As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, and new audiences rediscovered the joy of cycling, Rapha’s online sales boomed. Web revenues increased and the customer base grew. Rapha, like most businesses, had to manage changing priorities and adapt its strategy to ensure that post-pandemic, they emerge stronger.
Furthermore, sales tax automation has meant a reduction in workload for the Rapha finance team, freeing up their time to focus on other priority areas as they manage growth.
Rapha trusts AvaTax to charge customers the correct rate of sales tax, and the software makes reporting simple. AvaTax Returns allows the team to review a single combined liability worksheet and file returns in every jurisdiction with just one click.
Automation has been an important part of Rapha’s digital development, with benefits across the business. Dan Safe says: “With so many of our sales coming through the website, we’ve seen particular benefits for our tech teams, trading, finance and compliance, and also indirectly our customer teams who have seen a welcome reduction in questions about sales tax. My advice to anyone considering automating their sales tax and compliance is simple – do it!”