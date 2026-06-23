Rapha was founded in the UK in 2004 with the aim of making ‘the world’s finest cycling clothing’. As well as designing and selling clothing and accessories, the company sponsors leading cycling teams worldwide and uses digital content to reach cyclists all around the world to help to grow the sport. It operates 21 clubhouse ‘hubs’ for Rapha Cycling Club members and local cyclists in 11 countries in Europe, North America and Asia.

As cycling’s popularity boomed globally, Rapha quickly expanded beyond the UK. Today, three quarters of its revenue comes from mainland Europe, the US and APAC region. This is largely driven by online sales that create a range of complex tax obligations.

As Dan Safe, Group Finance Manager - Financial Reporting, explains: “Automating sales tax was an absolute necessity for us, as it reduces the burden and strain on manual processes and our internal teams. Sales tax automation gives us peace of mind and the confidence to expand into new geographical areas.”