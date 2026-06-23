Sandpiper Management is a vacation rental company based in Seabrook Island, South Carolina. In 2021, Tony Napolitano and his wife partnered with a family member to take over and grow the business. What began as a traditional property management and cleaning company evolved into a full-service short-term rental business focused on delivering professional hospitality and peace of mind to homeowners.

“We decided to go all-in on rentals,” Tony says. “We phased out the management side entirely and focused on building a true vacation rental business.”

As Sandpiper CFO, Tony manages accounting and finance and turned to Avalara as tax requirements grew. “Once we started growing, we knew we needed a better way to handle tax compliance,” he explains. “That’s when we adopted Streamline and Avalara.”