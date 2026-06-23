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Customer Story

Sandpiper grows faster with MyLodgeTax Pro + Streamline VRS

Vacation rental business boosts efficiency by automating tax compliance and filing tasks

Results

Time savings on monthly tax filings

Reduced manual work

Improved accuracy

Scalable process to support growth

Company Overview

Sandpiper Management is a vacation rental company based in Seabrook Island, South Carolina. In 2021, Tony Napolitano and his wife partnered with a family member to take over and grow the business. What began as a traditional property management and cleaning company evolved into a full-service short-term rental business focused on delivering professional hospitality and peace of mind to homeowners.

 

“We decided to go all-in on rentals,” Tony says. “We phased out the management side entirely and focused on building a true vacation rental business.”

 

As Sandpiper CFO, Tony manages accounting and finance and turned to Avalara as tax requirements grew. “Once we started growing, we knew we needed a better way to handle tax compliance,” he explains. “That’s when we adopted Streamline and Avalara.”

Tax challenges

Before partnering with Avalara, Tony managed tax compliance manually, a time-consuming and error-prone process. “Every month, I’d go through each reservation, calculate the correct state, county, and local taxes, and then submit returns for every homeowner,” he explains. “In South Carolina, some jurisdictions still require paper coupons to be mailed in. It felt like doing taxes in the 1960s.”

 

The increasing number of rental properties only magnified the challenge. Managing 60 properties across multiple jurisdictions meant tracking constantly changing tax rates, filing schedules, and remittance rules, often varying by city or county.

 

Adding to the complexity were the evolving tax policies of marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo.

 

“One month they’re filing state tax, the next they’re not filing county or local taxes. It’s constantly changing,” Tony says. “Staying on top of it all was becoming a full-time job and I already had one.”

 

Manually managing these variables created risk and limited Sandpiper’s ability to scale. Tony needed a way to offload the burden of compliance so he could focus on growing the business.

Why Avalara?

As Sandpiper transitioned into a dedicated short-term rental business, the need to automate tax compliance became increasingly urgent. Tony evaluated Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro and quickly saw how it could reduce complexity and free up time for growth.

 

“Avalara’s offering stood out right away,” Tony says. “From the start, it was clear the solution was designed specifically for short-term rental businesses like ours. I wasn’t looking for a one-size-fits-all tool, I needed something that truly understood the tax challenges we face.”

 

Although Sandpiper was already using Streamline for property management, the decision to choose Avalara wasn’t based solely on the integration. “We chose Avalara for the functionality and support, even before it was integrated with Streamline. Once that integration became available, it just made everything that much easier.”

 

Tony was also impressed by Avalara’s ability to take ownership of the tax process. “The biggest value was knowing I wouldn’t have to manage the filings myself. That meant less stress, fewer errors, and more time to grow the business.”

 

“Avalara has saved us thousands of hours, and taken the stress of tax compliance off our plate.”

  • — Tony Napolitano,
  • CFO, Sandpiper Management

 

Results

Tony relies on Avalara MyLodgeTax Pro to stay compliant as Sandpiper continues to grow. With 60 properties and counting, the combination of Avalara and Streamline has eliminated manual tax work and made monthly filing nearly effortless. “I just review the reservations, hit a button, and Avalara takes it from there,” he says.

 

Before Avalara, Tony handled every filing manually, a process that now would take an entire day each month. He estimates Avalara has saved the business over 2,000 hours annually, time he’s reinvested into growth and client service without needing to hire more staff.

 

“It’s not just about saving time,” he explains. “It’s about reducing the stress of staying compliant and getting back hours I can spend on the business or with my family.”

 

Tony views Avalara as a trusted partner and a competitive advantage. “If you’re trying to grow your short-term rental business and still doing taxes manually, I’d tell you you’re crazy. You’re going to need every waking minute focused on growth, let Avalara take this off your plate.”

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