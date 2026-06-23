Before partnering with Avalara, Tony managed tax compliance manually, a time-consuming and error-prone process. “Every month, I’d go through each reservation, calculate the correct state, county, and local taxes, and then submit returns for every homeowner,” he explains. “In South Carolina, some jurisdictions still require paper coupons to be mailed in. It felt like doing taxes in the 1960s.”
The increasing number of rental properties only magnified the challenge. Managing 60 properties across multiple jurisdictions meant tracking constantly changing tax rates, filing schedules, and remittance rules, often varying by city or county.
Adding to the complexity were the evolving tax policies of marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo.
“One month they’re filing state tax, the next they’re not filing county or local taxes. It’s constantly changing,” Tony says. “Staying on top of it all was becoming a full-time job and I already had one.”
Manually managing these variables created risk and limited Sandpiper’s ability to scale. Tony needed a way to offload the burden of compliance so he could focus on growing the business.