Tenth Revolution Group is a global leader in staffing for IT professionals. The business provides its clients with permanent and contract talent solutions. As a multi-million pound business dealing with cross-border sales in multiple states across the US as well as in Canada, the company needs to ensure that the correct sales taxes are applied to invoices. Its accounting system couldn’t accommodate the thousands of alternative tax jurisdictions and rates in North America.

The firm’s tax department knew that it needed to find an automated solution that would be able to automatically calculate the tax that’s due on an order, taking care of origin-based or destination-based taxes that could change state to state, and pull the information into a tax return, reducing the risks of penalties for incorrect tax filings and payments.