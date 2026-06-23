Another benefit was how simple the system is to use, there was no need for huge amounts of training for their teams — once integrated AvaTax simply works!
Harry Bembridge, Head of Tax at Tenth Revolution Group said “When we were looking for the best solution we knew we wanted to work with an expert partner that we could trust and who had the right integrations to make things work seamlessly with our systems. Avalara ticked all the boxes. Choosing Avalara’s cloud-based AvaTax has freed up time that can be spent on more rewarding work for the members of the tax department."
"The rates per jurisdiction are reliable and always up to date. Data is marshalled in a very logical and easy to understand fashion, and our team were able to use the system straight away without complex training or time to get up to speed. We’ve been able to move people onto more interesting roles and tasks that add value to our business, and not spend time on mundane data processing tasks. We’ve been delighted with our decision and have been working with Avalara for more than four years now.”