If you’re a game player then it is more than likely that you’ve played a game built on the Unity platform, as it is one of the most successful and flexible development environments on the market, and underpins the operations of half the world’s video games.

Since its launch in Demark in 2004 as a development platform targeted at the Mac operating system, Unity Technologies has enjoyed strong growth. Today it operates across nearly 30 different platforms and enjoys global sales employing over 1,500 staff. Such rapid growth requires the freeing of back office systems that can scale just as rapidly as the business.

“Selling into so many different markets opens up a whole world of complexity when it comes to tax calculation,” Patrick Loughnane, Unity Technologies’ Senior Product Manager, explains. “We sell into over 60 different territories where they use Sales Tax, VAT or IVA. In all countries we face a deep layer of added complexity, from defining a Nexus or ‘place of sale’, and complying with the turnover thresholds, so that the correct level of tax can be applied and returned to the relevant taxation authorities.”



“I asked my peers to give me an honest appraisal. The overwhelming response was ‘it’s great’. Overall, they said there was just no way they could cope without AvaTax.”