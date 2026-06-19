Amy Walker

Amy leads Avalara’s global sales organization. She has more than 15 years of experience driving revenue growth and building high-performing sales teams in the SaaS industry. She most recently served as Chief Sales Officer at a public SaaS company, where she helped scale the business to $2 billion in revenue within a highly competitive market. Beginning her career as a sales representative and rising through the organization to lead the global sales function, she brings deep operational expertise, frontline perspective, and a strong track record of disciplined execution.