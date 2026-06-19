Danny Fields

Danny leads the global Engineering, IT, Content, Security, Onboarding, Managed Services, Professional Services, and Support departments at Avalara. His teams design and operate the technology and services that power the Avalara agentic AI platform for global tax and compliance, focusing on product innovation, integration, reliability, and customer experience.

Before joining Avalara, Danny was Senior Vice President of Engineering and Chief Software Development Officer at MobileIron, a leading mobile security company. He previously held the roles of Group Vice President at Oracle, where he was responsible for building Oracle Service Cloud, and Vice President of Engineering at RightNow Technologies. Danny has served on the board of directors at K1x since 2024.