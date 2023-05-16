Chief Executive Officer



Hugo Sarrazin is Chief Executive Officer of Avalara, the agentic AI leader in global tax and compliance. He brings more than 30 years of experience leading technology, software, and digital transformation businesses, with deep expertise in AI, cloud platforms, product innovation, and operational scale. Before joining Avalara, Sarrazin served as President and CEO of Udemy, where he led the company’s AI-driven growth strategy and expansion of its global learning platform. Prior to Udemy, he was President and Chief Product and Technology Officer at UKG, where he oversaw the company’s global product and technology organization and helped accelerate innovation through cloud transformation, AI-enabled solutions, and strategic acquisitions.

Earlier in his career, Sarrazin spent 26 years at McKinsey & Company, where he was a senior partner and member of the firm’s executive committee. He co-founded McKinsey Digital Labs, helping global enterprises accelerate digital transformation, modernize SaaS and cloud strategies, and scale technology-driven growth initiatives.

Sarrazin joined Avalara in May 2026 to advance the company’s leadership in agentic AI for tax and compliance, helping customers and partners navigate an increasingly complex global tax landscape through automation and real-time compliance innovation.

Sarrazin holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Engineering from Stanford University where he used robotic technology in aerospace and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Engineering from the University of Ottawa, where he graduated summa cum laude. He also served on the board of directors of Spencer Stuart.