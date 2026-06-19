Karyn Smith

Karyn leads Avalara's Legal team, overseeing all legal matters related to Avalara’s global operations and strategic business initiatives. Karyn brings three decades of experience working with and for high growth companies, helping them scale from under $100M to multiple billions in revenue. She has held leadership roles at numerous disruptive high growth companies, including Twilio and Zynga, where she led both companies’ initial public offerings. During her tenure as Twilio’s General Counsel, Karyn also led the Trust and Security team and the People team for periods of time. Karyn has extensive experience scaling teams, building trust with internal and external business partners, and navigating a wide range of novel regulatory issues. Prior to her in house career, Karyn was a partner at Cooley LLP.