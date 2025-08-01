Ohio Lake County Sales Tax Increase (Effective July 1, 2025)
Lake County, Ohio, is increasing its combined sales and use tax rate from 7.0% to 7.25%. This affects all retail sales, including tangible goods and taxable services. Both brick-and-mortar stores and remote sellers shipping to Lake County must update their systems to charge the higher rate. The change will influence e-commerce platforms, invoice templates, and marketplace facilitators. The Ohio Department of Taxation has issued notices to registered businesses to prepare for the shift. Local consumers may see modest price increases. This is part of Lake County’s broader fiscal plan to increase local funding without altering property tax rates.