A holistic guide to managing exemption certificates

date

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

time

9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET

duration

60 minutes, including a live Q&A

How to keep track of exemption certificates based on your specific business needs

Need help managing your exemption certificates? We’re here for you.

We understand what it’s like to run a business. Meeting customer needs while keeping track of paperwork is not always easy. Depending on the size of a business and customer base, the needs for managing exempt sales vary.

In this webinar, we’ll discuss exemption certificate management strategies for small and large businesses.

We’ll also cover:

  • Why exemption certificate management matters
  • The best way to manage exempt sales for your specific business needs
  • How Avalara products can help you manage exemption certificates

Bring your questions for the Q&A session at the end of the presentation.

Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

About the speaker

Silvia Aguirre

VP of Certificate Management, Avalara

Silvia is the co-founder of Avalara CertCapture, now known as Avalara Exemption Certificate Management.

Before working for Avalara, Silvia was co-founder and principal of Tax Technology Services, LLC, where she oversaw the operational efficiency of the organization and the tax knowledge base. Silvia has also served as a tax manager for national companies in the manufacturing, retail, and technology industries and was an auditor for the state of Texas.

