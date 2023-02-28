A holistic guide to managing exemption certificates
Save my seat
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
9:00 a.m. PT/noon ET
60 minutes, including a live Q&A
How to keep track of exemption certificates based on your specific business needs
Need help managing your exemption certificates? We’re here for you.
We understand what it’s like to run a business. Meeting customer needs while keeping track of paperwork is not always easy. Depending on the size of a business and customer base, the needs for managing exempt sales vary.
In this webinar, we’ll discuss exemption certificate management strategies for small and large businesses.
We’ll also cover:
- Why exemption certificate management matters
- The best way to manage exempt sales for your specific business needs
- How Avalara products can help you manage exemption certificates
Bring your questions for the Q&A session at the end of the presentation.
Webinar attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
About the speaker
Silvia Aguirre
VP of Certificate Management, Avalara
Silvia is the co-founder of Avalara CertCapture, now known as Avalara Exemption Certificate Management.
Before working for Avalara, Silvia was co-founder and principal of Tax Technology Services, LLC, where she oversaw the operational efficiency of the organization and the tax knowledge base. Silvia has also served as a tax manager for national companies in the manufacturing, retail, and technology industries and was an auditor for the state of Texas.
Save my seat