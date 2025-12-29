AI in tax: Transforming compliance workflows

Naveen Agrawal

Principle Product Manager, Avalara

Naveen Agrawal has been with Avalara for nearly 14 years, leading the development of ERP connectors, the AvaTax platform, and the Accounts Payable solution.

With over two decades in the industry, he is passionate about using AI to enhance product experiences and drive Avalara’s evolution into an AI-first company. Naveen holds several patents addressing key challenges in accounting and taxation.