AI in tax: Transforming compliance workflows

DATE
Thursday, February 19, 2026

TIME
10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET

DURATION
60 minutes, including live Q&A

See how Avalara is embedding automation into tax compliance tools

Learn how Avalara is using AI to automate tax workflows, reduce manual effort, and improve compliance accuracy across your organization.

We'll cover:

 

  • Simplifying tax and finance workflows, including document intake and reporting

  • Digitizing inbound invoices directly from your inbox

  • Managing certificates with AI 

  • Embedding AI-powered insights into Avalara solutions

  • Answering your questions in real time during a live Q&A 

 

Can't attend live? Register to get the on-demand recording. Live attendees are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.

About the speakers

Albert Boulus
Lead Product Manager, Avalara
Albert focuses on delivering seamless registration and licensing solutions that simplify Avalara customers’ compliance burdens worldwide.

John Sallese

Director, Product Management, Avalara

John has over 27 years of tax compliance and audit experience working at a Big 4 accounting firm, other Tax Software providers, and in private industry. He has advised in various roles, including tax consulting, marketing, implementation, and training. John’s previous responsibilities include senior director Tax Services, director Product Management, and manager of Implementations Services.

Naveen Agrawal
Principle Product Manager, Avalara
Naveen Agrawal has been with Avalara for nearly 14 years, leading the development of ERP connectors, the AvaTax platform, and the Accounts Payable solution.

With over two decades in the industry, he is passionate about using AI to enhance product experiences and drive Avalara’s evolution into an AI-first company. Naveen holds several patents addressing key challenges in accounting and taxation.

