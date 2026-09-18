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LIVE WEBINAR

Beyond AvaTax: Unifying your indirect and communications tax strategy

DATE
Tuesday, October 6, 2026

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TIME
10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

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DURATION
60 min., including live Q&A

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Your business has evolved — has your tax strategy kept pace?

As Avalara AvaTax customers expand into communication services like voice, data, streaming, or messaging, many unknowingly take on communications tax obligations that standard sales tax engines can't address. This webinar can help you understand your exposure.

What you'll learn:

  • What makes communications tax a fundamentally different regime from sales and use tax
  • How to know if you're subject to comms tax — before an audit or M&A event forces the question
  • Why communications tax requires more than a standard sales tax solution
  • How the comms tax landscape is expanding as jurisdictions modernize rules for digital services
  • How Avalara for Communications unifies sales and comms tax in one engine — not duplicate systems

 

Join us to explore whether your current tax setup may be leaving your business exposed — and how Avalara can support you.

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About the speakers

Professional studio headshot of Steve Lacoff against a dark teal background. He wears glasses and a purple checkered button-up shirt, projecting an approachable and professional appearance. Suitable for webinar speaker profiles and bio sections.

Steve Lacoff

General Manager, Communications & Excise, Avalara
Professional studio headshot of Christine Martin against a dark teal background. She wears glasses, a dark blazer, white blouse, and pearl jewelry, conveying a confident and approachable corporate presence. Suitable for webinar speaker profiles and bio sections.

Christine Martin

Senior Product Solution Consultant, Avalara

Connect with Avalara

877-725-7278