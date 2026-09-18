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DATE
Tuesday, October 6, 2026
TIME
10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
DURATION
60 min., including live Q&A
Your business has evolved — has your tax strategy kept pace?
As Avalara AvaTax customers expand into communication services like voice, data, streaming, or messaging, many unknowingly take on communications tax obligations that standard sales tax engines can't address. This webinar can help you understand your exposure.
What you'll learn:
Join us to explore whether your current tax setup may be leaving your business exposed — and how Avalara can support you.
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Steve Lacoff
General Manager, Communications & Excise, Avalara
Christine Martin
Senior Product Solution Consultant, Avalara